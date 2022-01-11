Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Dec. 10:
Alexander Breneman and Gabriella R. Shade. They were married Oct. 4, 2020.
Daniella Gerard and James W. Gerard II. They were married Aug. 16, 2003.
Kenneth Hudson and Kathleen Hudson. They were married Aug. 26, 1986.
Michael S. Eager and Debbie S. Eager. They were married May 22, 1999.
Thuy Le Nguyen and John Hoang Nguyen. They were married May 31, 2009.
Melissa M. Newton and Robert J. Newton. They were married Feb. 14, 1998.
Yvonda Groff and Danny M. Groff. They were married Dec. 27, 1997.
Roxanne Marie Kinard and Dennis Gaus. They were married June 7, 1997.
Christine C. Patterson and Michael R. Patterson. They were married Sept. 15, 1997.
Maegan Linnea Gregory and Andrew John Pacana. They were married June 24, 2017.
Cecil Pacheco and Maribel Rivera. They were married Feb. 14, 2011.
Julio C. Perez Matos and Ruperto I. Rojas Cruz. They were married April 2, 1997.
Tamara L. Guiles and Christopher J. Guiles. They were married Nov. 21, 1998.
Laura A. Snyder and Jeffrey A. Snyder. They were married May 15, 1982.
Camie G. Miller and Austin M. Miller. They were married May 16, 1998.
Chantelle Melendez-Torres and Joe Melendez-Torres. They were married Aug. 19, 2013.
Michael W. Maule and Donna M. Maule. They were married Aug. 10, 2015.
Christopher Stief and Thato Molale. They were married Jan. 27, 2020.
Mary I. Philpot and Dawson Philpot. They were married March 17, 2011.