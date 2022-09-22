Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Aug. 5:
Joanne Sonefelt and John E. Sonefelt. They were married Nov. 24, 2006.
Shawn P. Ash and Ashley M. Hake Ash. They were married May 29, 2010.
Edith Miranda B. Winey and Dane C. Winey. They were married June 15, 2019.
Michael S. Stoltzfus and Donna J. Stoltzfus. They were married March 20, 2015.
Stephanie Horst and Shannon Horst. They were married Sept. 2, 2000.
Ellie Ball and Chun Lai Gao. They were married Sept. 19, 2009.
Douglas A. Garland and Jamie A. Garland. They were married May 6, 2000.
Tiana L. Boyer and Tyrell D. Boyer Sr. They were married Feb. 9, 2013.
Morgan T. Ash and Nicole K. Ash. They were married April 23, 2016.
Jonathan G. Brightman and Taylor Brightman. They were married Oct. 30, 2021.
Karen E. Rineer and Paul J. Rineer. They were married Sept. 6, 1990.
Makeci Joel Ebuela and Bikyeombe Abwe. They were married Sept. 22, 2002.
Bonnie S. Barnhart and Christopher M. Barnhart. They were married May 25, 1991.
Yaneiry Bohn and Michael A. Bohn. They were married Feb. 14, 2019.
Christina Dimm and Aaron W. Dimm. They were married Oct. 12, 1991.
Sue Wilkinson and Randy WilkinsonJr. They were married Oct. 1, 2005.
Christine Shimer and Chris Shimer. They were married Aug. 26, 1989.
Jose M. Figueroa and Susan C. Figueroa. They were married Oct. 1, 2005.