Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Aug. 4:
Vicente Archeval-Moraes and Sara E. Bartolomei-Ramos. They were married July 16, 2020.
Rachel Elizabeth Nye Sammon and Sean Patrick Sammon. They were married June 24, 2006.
Mark A. Clapper and Elizabeth A. Clapper. They were married Dec. 7, 1996.
Alicia Corrado and Anthony Corrado. They were married July 21, 2001.
Keith Fisher and Kristine Fisher. They were married July 12, 2015.
Jenna McCullough and Richard R. McCullough. They they were married Nov. 26, 2004.
Bridget Susterka and Kenneth Susterka. They were married Jan. 13, 2018.
Ashley Poulos and Craig Zercher. They were married March 7, 2014.
John D. Wolgemuth Jr. and Aarielle R. Wolgemuth. They were married Feb. 24, 2007.
Michael J. Ebersole and Caitlin N. Ebersole. They were married Oct. 18, 2018.
Liomarys Herrera-Javier and Renee Vego-Amaro. They were married May 17, 2011.
Samantha Cumor and Tyler Wilson. They were married July 16, 2022.
Michael D. Stanford Jr. and Catlin Stanford. They were married May 1, 2010.
Adrie Sweigart and Gordon Sweigart. They were married May 3, 2003.
Allison Schnettler and Paul S. Schnettler Jr. They were married June 13, 2006.
Jose A. Diaz and Angela M. Diaz. They were married May 1, 2008.
Susan Farmer and Rube Farmer. They were married April 5, 1986.
Rebecca A. Cornell and Steven W. Cornell. they were married July 2, 1983.
Jason M. Barclay and Alizabeth Barclay. They were married Aug. 26, 2011.
Kyle Kieffer and Hailee Kieffer. They were married Dec. 5, 2015.
Molly L. Green and Chad A. Green. They were married Oct. 31, 2015.
Joseph W. Martin and Christine Martin. They were married Sept. 8, 2007.
Joseph Anthony Laland and Suzanne Sibala Laland. They were married Sept. 21, 2019.