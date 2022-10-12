Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Aug. 26:
Sharon Stephens and Carl W. Stephens. They were married March 9, 2019.
Justin H. Pennabecker and Jammie L. Pennabecker. They were married Aug. 6, 2011.
Mary Nell Klein and Robert Richard Klein. They were married July 11, 1992.
Katelyn Marie Lewis and Austin Buchmoyer. They were married June 17, 2017.
Lisa S. Hrischuk and Daniel E. Hrischuk. They were married Sept. 23, 2016.
Kristopher J. Hurley and Heather Hurley. They were married May 26, 2000.
Lance Orzechowski and Melinda Orezechowski. They were married May 10, 2016.
Elise Bullington and Drue Bullington. They were married Oct. 3, 2015.
Dana Canales and Noel Ray Canales. They were married Oct. 14, 2021.
Donna Acosta and Federico Acosta. They were married March 4, 1989.
Michelle R. Macariola and Roy A. Macariola. They were married Sept. 30, 1995.
Laura J. Landis and Mark D. Landis. They were married Sept. 26, 1998.
Yudelka J. Cruz Henriquez and Carlos Valdez. They were married March 11, 2011.
Stephen N. Kamau and Michelle Von Lange. They were married Oct. 3, 2003.
Kim M. Sangrey and Barry A. Sangrey. They were married Feb. 14, 1999.
Amanda Cummings and Brian Cummings. They were married Aug. 21, 1993.
Tammy S. Brown and Christopher A. Brown. They were married May 12, 2001.
Jose A. Iguina and Nydia S. Alonso. They were married Nov. 27, 2012.
Michelle Renee Fury and Michael Devon Ashworth. They were married Jan. 15, 2010.
Brittany Wright and Christopher Wright. They werre married Sept. 25, 2016.
Adrienne Stauffer and Kyle Stauffer. They were married May 19, 2012.
Sara L. Eddy and Jason M. Eddy. They were married Aug. 5, 2017.