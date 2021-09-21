Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Aug. 23:
Daphne L. Luckhardt and Raymond S. Nelson. They were married in 1993.
David A. Harnish and Dottie M. Harnish. They were married Sept. 23, 1993.
Jason M. Hahner and Meghan K. Hahner. They were married Oct. 8, 2011.
John D. Herr and Tara F. Herr. They were married Oct. 14, 2018.
Evelyn D. Gondek and Scott R. Watkins. They were married May 27, 2017.
Christina Lynn Seymour and Douglas Clifford Seymour Sr. They were married Aug. 9, 2003.
Krystina Mateo-Viera and Kenneth R. Lightcap Jr. They were married Aug. 12, 2020.
Alex Algio Petrauskas and Mandy L. Larsen. They were married Jan. 11, 2005.
Kinaysha J. Ingram and Glendell P. Ingram Jr. They were married Oct. 5, 2017.
Eric J. Lilly and Larissa J. Lilly. They were married July 28, 2009.
Jessie D. James and Mark T. James. They were married Nov. 30, 2014.
Rachel M. Larkin and Ronald A. Larkin. They were married Sept. 4, 1999.
Courtney Stine and Keith Stine. They were married June 5, 2004.
Cynthia L. Woodworth and Scott J. Woodworth. They were married June 3, 1995.
Carolyn Beam and Clyde Beam. They were married Oct. 7, 1989.
Matthew P. Frymyer and Justine Frymyer. They were married May 7, 2011.
Caitlin R. Floyd and Matthew G. Floyd. They were married Sept. 2, 2012.