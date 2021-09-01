Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Aug. 2:
Bruce J. Navin and Cindy L. Navin. They were married June 23, 1990.
My Thanh Thi Nguyen and Lucky Pham. They were married May 9, 2003.
Jose A. Santiago and Vicki J. Santiago. They were married Nov. 18, 1987.
Angelica Noelle Witt and Isaac Garrison Witt. They were married July 10, 2016.
Robin R. Sanchez and Michael K. Sanchez. They were married Jan. 24, 2015.
Kim M. Hackman and James D. Hackman. They were married June 24, 2006.
Sherry Meyerhoffer and James P. Bonnie Sr. They were married Sept. 6, 2016.
Loren J. Cook and Hannah K. Walizer-Cook. They were married Oct. 27, 2007.
Kevin L. Hertzog and Amy L. Hertzog. They were married June 8, 1998.
Justin Landis and AmandaJane Hooven. They were married June 6, 2020.
Kristi D. Pronovost and Russell W. Pronovost. They were married Feb. 29, 1996.
Daniel J. Nephin and Kathleen Riordan. They were married Oct. 3, 1992.
Pedro J. Valentin and Enia Vitoria Parreira. They were married June 8, 2000.
Laurie Wanner and Mark Wanner. They were married Aug. 4, 1979.
Jan M. Smith and James F. Smith III. They were married June 22, 1991.
Michelle Shyanne Young and James Raymond Young III. They were married Oct. 13, 2017.
Marlin J. Fellenbaum and Liza L. Squires. They were married Jan. 28, 2020.
Timothy S. Winters and Audrey B. Winters. They were married Dec. 15, 1979.
Robin Terrell and Austin Terrell. They were married Aug. 28, 2010.
Tyler Andrew Mast and Angela Joan Mast. They were married July 14, 2006.
Casey Morton and Katlin Morton. They were married July 28, 2017.