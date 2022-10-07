Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Aug. 19:
Kurt Manfred Lang and Stacy Lyn Lang. They were married March 21, 1997.
Jonovan Lee and Darlene Lee. They were married Aug. 23, 2014.
Daniel Louis Pilgrim Sr. and Jacqueline Egena Pilgrim. They were married Feb. 14, 2011.
Carlos J. Ortiz and Andrea M. Ortiz. They were married Aug. 24, 2018.
Benjamin W. Moedinger and Diana Peters-Moedinger. They were married Aug. 8, 2009.
Thu Ha Thi Nguyen and Khanh Van Nguyen. They were married Nov. 29, 1996.
Richard A. Rhinier and Alesha N. Rhinier. They were married Oct. 5, 2013.
Devon Riehl and Morgan Riehl. They were married Sept. 9, 2016.
Derek A. Pietsch and Laci D. Pietsch. They were married Sept. 7, 2017.
Beverly Ivette Cruz-Diaz and Jacklison R. Ruiz. They werre married Aug. 27, 2016.
Jane Celizic and Scott Phillips II. They were married May 30, 2020.
Marwa Hilani and Imad Ghajar. They were married July 29, 2010.
Jennifer L. May and Paul E. May III. They were married Aug. 15, 2016.
Alice L. Klugh and Cory M. Klugh. They were married July 29, 2012.
Heribertho Vasquez Lopez and Jennifer Vasquez. They were married Oct. 6, 2016.
Michael M. Bargmann and Katelyn M. Bargmann. They were married Nov. 7, 2015.
Byron Carrera and Jennifer Carrera. They were married Feb. 19, 2011.
Julie E. Iddings and Matthew W. Iddings. They were married May 20, 2006.
Juan Aviles and Amanda Aviles. They were married Dec. 10, 2016.
Lynette DeshieldsCoon and Jasen Marquis Coon. They were married May 17, 2006.
Lisa DeJesus and Pedro N. DeJesus. They were married June 9, 2013.
Anastyce M. Miller and Douglas Miller. They were married July 7, 2002.
Kelly B. Bowers and Christopher M. Bowers. They were married May 7, 2011.
Shelby C. Jayne and Brandon C. Johnson. They were married June 9, 2012.
Melyny Schuler and Laumell Schuler. They were married July 6, 2007.
Sonya Oster and James Lee Oster. They were married May 20, 2009.