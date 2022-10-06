Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Aug. 12:
Matthew F. Thayer and Margaret Hazlett. They were married Oct. 21, 2000.
Bryan Scott Gingrich and Velia Sanchez-Garcia. They were married Dec. 7, 2008.
Alexander Stevens and Lidya Stevens. They were married July 31, 2010.
Edra Hernandez and Hernan Hernandez. They were married April 4, 2015.
Tami L. Morris and John W. Morris Jr. They were married Sept. 19, 2015.
Deborah R. Lehman and Michael A. Lehman. They were married May 30, 2020.
Tara L. Malpica and Oswaldo Malpica. They were married May 6, 2000.
Nicole Marie Haines and Ryan O. Morrow. They were married Aug. 30, 2007.
Shannon Martin and Kathy Martin. They were married Sept. 13, 2013.
Eric Mease and Kimberly Mease. They were married Feb. 16, 2016.
Goran Kovacevic and Marina Gligorova. They were married Oct. 13, 2017.
Jennifer Goyco and Felix Goyco. They were married March 18, 2015.
Glenn R. Reading and Barbara K. Reading. They were married June 29, 2016.
Lindsay Pat Ros and Duongvida Ros. They were married June 1, 2013.
Tanya J. Jenkins and Patrick D. Jenkins. They were married June 14, 2014.
Christopher A. Rohland and Holly L. Rohland. They were married Feb. 14, 2017.
Ray L. Ober III and Lori A. Ober. They were married Oct. 27, 2007.
Michael J. Nikolaus and Nicole L. Nikolaus. They were married Aug. 21, 2010.
Jennifer Grace Waite and Jason Lee Waite. They were married Sept. 13, 2014.
Kidus Amanuel Assefa and Liya Tekalign Dhina. They were married June 26, 2018.
Alexis S. Breinich and Stephen D. Breinich. They were married Sept. 13, 2016.
Prisca Kokobo and Mukoko Matumana. They were married April 30, 2015.
Matthew P. Davies and Candice L. Davies. They were married March 29, 2013.
Kenneth Burkhart and Patricia Burkhart. They were married June 4, 1977.
Michelle M. Hibshman and Dennis K. Hibshman. They were married Dec. 28, 1991.
Dawa Tamanz and Man Gurung. They were married May 23, 2014.
Brook Ann Carlock and Charles Martin Lobaugh. They were married June 21, 2020.
Annette C. Kelly and Robert M. Kelly. They were married Aug. 25, 1990.
Bryan J. Groff and Jodi A. Monyer. They were married Oct. 15, 2013.
James Y. Mensah and Vanessa E. Mensah. They were married Nov. 1, 2013.
Matthew S. Coons and Robin Shannon. They were married Dec. 13, 2008.
Dustin A. Ebelhar and Jewel N. Ebelhar. They were married Dec. 27, 1998.
John R. Fitzwater and Jaime L. Fitzwater. They were married Jan. 21, 2005.
Jasmine Sweigart and Dalton Sweigart. They were married July 10, 2015.
Todd Mullins and Holly Mullins. They were married July 28, 2001.
Angela Y.F. Freed and Clinton T. Freed Sr. They were married April 10, 2012.
Heidi Waldner and David Waldner. They were married Oct. 20, 2012.
Lynne Weaver and Philip Weaver. They were married Oct. 3, 1987.