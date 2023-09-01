Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Aug. 11:
Haley Brubaker and Colin Brubaker. They were married June 25, 2022.
Susan Roberta Livingston and Peter W. Betz. They were married June 8, 2008.
Courtney L. Costello and Joseph P. Costello Jr. They were married July 12, 2003.
George M. Giblin IV and Cassandra M. Giblin. They were married Oct. 22, 2016.
Linda S. Lohr and Brian K. Lohr. They were married Jan. 7, 1984.
Jacalyn J. Good-Mullin and Brian J. Mullin. They were married April 15, 1995.
Susan Grammer and Robert Grammer. They were married June 18, 1986.
Amanda Mitchell and Charles Mitchell III. They were married Nov. 1, 2008.
Allison R. Lacy and Jonathan M. Lacy. They were married April 18, 2015.
Heather Dissinger-Keyes and Craig W. Keyes Jr. They were married June 11, 2016.
Christian S. Graybill and Kylie M. Graybill. They were married March 27, 2021.
Tess Feiler and Ethan Feiler. They were married April 8, 2019.
Christine M. Clemo and Gerald P. Clemo. They were married Nov. 29, 2006.
Diane M. Hall and Kevin S. Hall. They were married Aug. 15, 2009.