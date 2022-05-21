Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of April 8:
Dwain Baldwin and Stacy Baldwin. They were married Aug. 30, 2008.
Lynsey M. Witmer and Johan X. Echaniz. They were married June 30, 2017.
Denise M. Skilling and Adam C. Boyle. They were married Jan. 27, 2007.
Jeremy F. Talbert and Anthony Michael Austin. They were married Jan. 20, 2016.
Iesha Rosario and Justin Klugh. They were married Oct. 19, 2013.
Denise M. Kirchoff and Wayne Kirchoff. They were married June 9, 2001.
Richard Grajales and Cesia Lambert. They were married Dec. 15, 2015.
Kristi Mutzel and Richard Mutzel. They were married April 16, 2011.
Amy M. Leeper and Matthew T. Leeper. They were married Oct. 26, 2017.
Judith L. Hastings and Bruce S. Hastings. They were married Nov. 8, 1975.
Nathan G. Appel and Taylor M. McVey. They were married Nov. 14, 2017.
Keith H. Ressler and Mary Ann Ressler. They were married Dec. 19, 1998.
Scott A. Petersen and Terry L. Petersen. They were married July 21, 1985.
Shantil Myers and Richard Myers. They were married March 19, 2018.
Leslie C. Hurst and Kevin Hurst. They were married April 8, 2006.
Susan M. Meshaw and Douglas W. Meshaw. They were married March 10, 2019