Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of April 28:
Danielle Richie and Travis Findley. They were married Oct. 28, 2021.
Stephon Tuell and Meloni L. Tuell. They were married June 26, 2012.
Jennifer Bentivogli and Michael Bentivogli. They were married April 24, 2004.
Richard Matthew Lehman and Erin Nicole Lehman. They were married Aug. 11, 2007.
Joshua Shortuse and Shanan Shortuse. They were married March 19, 2005.
Jeffrey Tolin and Robin Tolin. They were married Nov. 14, 2003.