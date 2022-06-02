Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of April 15:
David C. Weitzel and Jeannette K. Weitzel. They were married June 14, 2008.
Kelly Ann Cox and Dwayne V. Cox. They were married June 20, 2010.
Clara Buitrago and Arturo Buitrago. They were married Dec. 12, 1992.
Jaime S. Eldredge and David J. Eldredge. They were married Jan. 11, 2011.
Sein Lynch and Deserea Good. They were married Sept. 23, 2019.
Joshua B. Rittenhouse and Jennifer M. Ritenhouse. They were married July 29, 2004.
Nathan Meily and Heather Meily. They were married June 9, 2007.