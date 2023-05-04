Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of April 14:
Zelda Astacio-Gaud and Teddy Gaud. They were married Nov. 26, 1990.
Robert Edenbo and Courtney Edenbo. They were married June 29, 2004.
Wyatt S. Zong and Ashley S. Zong. They were married June 16, 2012.
Stephanie Weaver and Todd D. Weaver. They were married June 19, 2004.
Carol A. Rappaport and Eugene Rappaport. They were married Aug. 3, 2006.
Lina Altenderfer and Christopher Altenderfer. They were married Feb. 24, 2011.
Mark P. Wesser and Kristina J. Fisher. They were married May 20, 2022.
Lyndsay Marie Forney and Chad Michael Forney. They were married April 20, 2012.
Monisha Dhawn Knight and Jamel Footman Knight. They were married Dec. 30, 1995.
Lane Kintigh and Margaret Kintigh. They were married July 23, 1994.
Jeremiah D. Snader and Melissa A. Snader. They were married July 15, 1999.
Aaron K. Davis and Amy E. Seiger. They were married Sept. 7, 2019.
Rene Carrero and Jasmine Carrero. They were married April 29, 2016.
Jennifer L. Meadows and Jason R. Wolf. They were married Oct. 25, 2008.