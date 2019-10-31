Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces Sept. 6:
Mirtha M. Delvillar and Roberto C. Taveras-Solis. They were married Nov. 6, 2013.
Becky A. Spenla and Anthony J. Spenla. They were married March 11, 1995.
Sabino Schiattarella and Minidy Schiattarella. They were married in February 1997.
Delly Slovak and Carson Slovak. They were married Sept. 30, 2006.
Tracy A. Singer and Gregory G. Singer. They were married Sept. 21, 1991.
Bryce Santoro and Mary K. Santoro. They were married Oct. 23, 1999.
Francis Palagano and Amanda Palagano. They were married April 18, 2009.
Tabitha J. Kulish and Andrew W. Rohlf. They were married Sept. 5, 2014.
Christa L. Kohler and James E. Kohler. They were married Aug. 28, 2004.
Janet A. Roman and Hector Luis Roman. They were married Feb. 11, 1990.
Amy D. Keller and Bruce K. Keller. They were married Sept. 27, 1997.
Kristina L. Linkous and Michael P. Linkous. They were married June 17, 1999.
Louis Malave and Angie Malave. They were married Nov. 11, 2011.
Lindsi M. Agnew and Joseph E. Agnew. They were married May 2, 2015.
Christopher Douglass Hookway and Jennifer Lynn Hookway. They were married Oct. 12, 2002.
Veronica Didomenicis and Daniel Fisher. They were married Oct. 2, 2009.
Amy S. Good and Marcus Good. They were married June 5, 2010.
Lester L. Hurst and Melanie J. Hurst. They were married Oct. 8, 1994.
Jill Whitney Bingaman and Kent William Bingaman. They were married Sept. 26, 2015.
Victor Gonzalez Jr. and Darlene M. Colon. They were married Sept. 30, 2016.
Joshua Burnstein and Danielle Burnstein. They were married March 29, 2012.
Kimberlee A. Cruz and Wilfredo O. Cruz. They were married July 28, 2001.
Tania Leader and Robert Cutting. They were married May 13, 2016.
Ian Schaefer and Casey Dixon. They were married June 19, 1999.
Dwi Mason Wasonoredjo and Elicia Christine Wasonoredjo. They were married Feb. 19, 2010.
Sydney Stauffer and Ryan Stauffer. They were married Oct. 4, 2016.
Heather Soborower and Marcus Tout. They were married Sept. 7, 2018.
John K. Wilber and Denise J. Wilber. They were married Oct. 9, 2010.