Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces Sept. 20:
Jose Luis Castillo-Guzman and Belenny Yorgeli Perez. They were married May 11, 2017.
Teresa M. Reifsnyder and Kristofer K. Reifsnyder. They were married July 31, 2010.
Yadira Altagracia Rodriguez and Ferdinand Rodriguez Jr. They were married March 15, 2010.
Shawn C. Robinson and Nicole L. Robinson. They were married April 15, 2016.
Michael P. Gibbons and Kelsey M. Gibbons. They were married May 28, 2017.
Migdalia Ramirez and Julio Ramirez. They were married April 5, 2010.
Mikayla J. Hahn and Zachariah A. Hahn. They were married Sept, 9, 2017.
Joanna R. Gardner and Michael T. Gardner. They were married March 12, 2005.
Brandon Fortune and Ashley Fortune. They were married May 26, 2012.
Dagim K. Rasso and Jitu R. Fola. They were married Feb. 2, 2008.
Pedro Nelson Lopez Rivera and Teresa Santiago Padilla. They were married March 4, 1996.
Felipe W. Marquez Espinal and Yamilka Morales Geraldino. They were married Oct. 21, 2015.
Devyn Raquel Heinbaugh and Alexander Christian Dorsheimer. They were married Dec. 13, 2014.
Allen M. Boyd and Marjorie Boyd. They were married April 18, 1989.
Adrian C. Zuber and James A. Knight. They were married Jan. 30, 2014.
Fatima C. Watkins and William A. Bolanos. They were married March 6, 2015.
Emily C. Butler and Christopher J. Butler. They were married July 3, 2016.
Stephen R. Trask and Patti L. Krause. They were married July 10, 2012.
Julia Work and Robert Shane Work. They were married July 5, 2013.
Sarah Wimer and Walter Wimer. They were married Oct. 14, 2006
Tonya Strohl and Vernon Strohl. They were married Oct. 1, 2011.
Lauren Stutler and Clayton Stutler. They were married June 25, 2011.
David J. Yutz II and Cindy L. Yutz. They were married Sept. 9, 2000.