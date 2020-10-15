Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces Sept. 25:
David Carrero and Elaine Carrero. They were married June 1, 2015.
Matthew P. Chalfant and Melissa S. Enck. They were married Oct. 15, 2016.
Edmarie Cruz Toro and Bryant David Garcia. They were married Aug. 29, 2014.
Marc Allen Bowers and Elizabeth Ann Bowers. They were married May 18, 2002.
Erin L. Cornman and James L. Cornman. They were married May 7, 2010.
Nicole Eby de Rodriguez and Anthony Rodriguez Beriguete. They were married Dec. 4, 2014.
Michael Haridat and Shoulin M. Chanthavong. They were married Dec. 21, 2006.
Simon D. Baier and Jillian L. Taylor. They were married June 6, 2013.
Andira Turbi-Peralta and Emilio A. Martinez. They were married Sept. 13, 2016.
Richard A. Marburger and Linda A. Marburger. They were married May 30, 2014.
Danielle R. Barlieb and David E. Koch. They were married March 27, 2018.
Richard Geisel and Elodie Geisel Legrand. They were married July 27, 2013.
Yadriana Rodriguez and Steven Lopez-Vega. They were married Sept. 24, 2015.
David M. Knapik and Raquel A. Knapik. They were married April 18, 2004.
Seth R. Thomas and Rebeca I. Thomas. They were married Aug. 28, 2004
Melvin E. Shoff Jr. and Christina Shoff. They were married May 23, 2008.
George T. Moss and Nicole A. Ford. They were married July 2, 2017.
Christina G. Stellato and Mark S. Stellato. They were married June 26, 1999.
Kerby K. Keller and Sarah E. Urban. They were married Jan. 20, 2016.