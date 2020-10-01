Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces Sept. 11:
Britani I. Lopresti and Steven J. Lopresti. They were married Sept. 26, 2014.
Nicholas K. Reinhold and Jane W. Mwaura. They were married June 25, 2010.
Steve D. Minnich and Michelle Minnich. They were married March 30, 2001.
Pamela L. Adams and Luke Adams. They were married June 1, 1996.
Andrew B. Cook and Kayla N. Cook. They were married Sept. 5, 2015.
Amy Marie Anthony and Douglas James Anthony. They were married Dec. 27, 2005.
Chelsea Richelderfer and Cody T. Richelderfer. They were married Nov. 28, 2009.
Marta Navarro Rivera and Jose Alvarado Rodriguez. They were married Dec. 23, 1988
Wiliona A. Bromagen and Henry A. Bromagen. They were married Sept. 7, 2013.
Daniel L. Deamer and Erin L. Deamer. They were married July 14, 2007.
David Geiter and Taylor Rene Geiter. They were married April 12, 2017.
Stephanie Erb and Dean M. Erb. They were married March 29, 2007.
Wilma Corum and Stephen Corum. They were married Aug. 20, 1988.
Elizabeth A. Witman and Andrew J. Witman. They were married April 22, 2006.
Loreen R. Wagner and Todd R. Saylor. They were married July 28, 2015.
Amanda A. Smith and Christopher C. Smith. They were married October 15, 2016.