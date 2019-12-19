Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces Oct. 18:
Alexis Melick and Nathaniel Melick. They were married Sept. 2, 2017.
Phyllis M. Strickland and Issa M. Atawneh. They were married Jan. 20, 2004.
Joshua L. Martin and Ashley R. Martin. They were married Aug. 14, 2010.
Diane M. Morris and James E. Morris. They were married April 14, 1995.
Devin C. Learn and Stephanie L. Learn. They were married July 12, 2008.
Jonathan P. Newkirk and Amy K. Newkirk. They were married Sept. 8, 2001.
Lindsey M. Nicholson and Matthew F. Nicholson. They were married July 23, 2016.
Samantha L. Rutter and Matthew B. Rutter. They were married Dec. 27, 2003.
Stephen Kimemia and Jasmine Guzman. They were married in September 2011.
Celines Flores and Jose E. Flores. They were married June 21, 1993.
Lori A. Garzelloni and Joseph E. Garzelloni Jr. They were married May 2, 2000.
Samuel K. Croney and Afra J. Croney. They were married May 29, 2010.
Sheryl N. Meck and Xavier J.R. Davis. They were married March 18, 2015.
Austin L. Busser and Tara Busser. They were married Dec. 10, 2011.
Michael A. Wanner and Victoria Wanner. They were married Aug. 6, 1994.
Mark F. Seidenburg and Tracy M. Seidenburg. They were married March 12, 1983.
Soledad Esteves and Olger Rodrigo Tenemaza-Lucero. They were married Aug. 5, 2015.
Tacy D. Teats and Darl E. Teats. They were married Jan. 25, 2005.
Matthew M. Weaver and Brittany L. Weaver. They were married Nov. 22, 2014.
Kimberly Winters and John Winters Jr. They were married Nov. 22, 1986.
Heather C. Terry and Samuel N. Terry. They were married July 9, 2004.
Lebanon County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorce Oct. 14:
Jennifer L. Traup Karpouzis and Nicholas G. Karpouzis. They were married Oct. 12, 2013.