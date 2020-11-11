Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces Oct. 23:
John L. Lantz and Mary Jane Lantz. They were married Aug. 19, 2000.
Jeffrey S. McSparran and Stacy M. McSparran. They were married June 5, 1999.
Andrew J. Huyett and Megan E. Huyett. They were married Sept. 28, 2013.
Michael G. Hartman and Danielle Hartman. They were married Aug. 16, 2008.
Ryan M. Grant and Brandy M. Grant. They were married Oct. 2, 2004.
Pamela J. Oatman and Donald W. Oatman. They were married Aug. 3, 1984.
Sarah M. Brown and Robert G. Brown. They were married Jan. 5, 2013.
Richard J. Stevenson Jr. and Laurie A. Stevenson. They were married Sept. 27, 2003.
Nicole Ferrari and Peter Ferrari. They were married Nov. 18, 1995.
Keith A. Trievel and Phyllis Reinert. They were married May 21, 2010.