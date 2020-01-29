Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces Nov. 22:
Richard J. Dadieco and Melissa A. Ouellette. They were married June 12, 1999.
Maria Rodriquez-Velazquez and Leonel Rodriguez-Conde. They were married Oct. 25, 2008.
Ramabhai Patel and Madhuben R. Patel. They were married May 30, 1974.
Sherry Neumyer and Steven Neumyer. They were married July 24, 2016.
Justin D. Noll and Linette J. Noll. They were married Feb. 5, 2005.
Carrie L. Kline and Scott C. Kline. They were married Dec. 31, 2005.
Harriet A. Kammerer and Walter Kammerer. They were married May 29, 1973.
Tammy Jo Blecki and Thomas D. Blecki. They were married Jan. 25, 2008.
Kelsey E. Luongo and Marc A. Luongo. They were married June 11, 2011.
Cory Conrad and Megan Conrad. They were married June 11, 2009.
Orlando Huertas III and Ashlyn T. Dorman. They were married Dec. 27, 2013.
Melanie K. Bishop and Douglas M. Bishop. They were married March 3, 1990.
Laura Donofrio-Cellini and Jeffrey L. Cellini. They were married Sept. 9, 2017.
Suzanne Bomgardner and James Bomgardner. They were married Aug. 23, 1975.
Ofkala G. Wolteji and Marta Wolteji. They were married June 3, 2008.
Erik D. Montalvo and Lisa M. Montalvo. They were married Aug. 11, 2007.
Jean M. Love and Adam J. Morris. They were married May 8, 2006.
Sherri Ross-Worm and Kevin Michael Worm. They were married Aug. 4, 2007.
Raymond Reedy Jr. and Viktoriia Hridina. They were married Oct. 13, 2017.
Gwendolyn C. Eckman and Gregory A. Eckman. They were married June 20, 1987.
Mary P. Greene and Sean P. Greene. They were married Nov. 15, 2014.
Brian Good and Briana Good. They were married Oct. 31, 2015.
James Franklin Haus Jr. and Cheryl Haus. They were married Feb. 19, 2006.