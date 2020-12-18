Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces Nov. 20:
Kimberly S. Sweigart and Chad E. Sweigart. They were married June 4, 2011.
Brittany L. Fritz and Dereck M. Fritz. They were married July 4, 2012.
Colleen Shreiner and Kirk Shreiner. They were married Jan. 2, 1999.
Harry H. Haddon III and Sharon K. Sacks. They were married Sept. 19, 1993.
David Shirey and Cassi Shirey. They were married April 5, 2003.
Luziana Stence and Derek Stence. They were married June 14, 2017.
Luis A. Vasquez and Lissette Vasquez. They were married Sept. 26, 1987.
Americo Jaquez-Paniagua and Maria Casilda De Los Santos-De Jesus. They were married Sept. 4, 2015.
Adriane Warren and John Warren. They were married Oct. 17, 2009.
Yolanda Llano and David T. Llano. They were married Feb. 14, 2009.
Mandy Cabrera and Jose Pizarro. They were married Oct. 20, 2003.
Corey Gray and Banyi Gray. They were married in August 2012.
Brandon K. Miller and Tricia Lynn Condich. They were married Feb. 14, 2018.
Christopher Pierce and Christy Pierce. They were married Sept. 13, 2008.
Miriam Guerra and Arturo David Guzman. They were married Jan. 3, 2003.
Christopher A. Austin and Pamela A. Austin. They were married Sept. 6, 1997.
Michael Price and Lisa M. Price. They were married May 2, 2017.