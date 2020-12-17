Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces Nov. 13:
Benjamin Chavez Vazquez and Jacqueline Patricia Hubbard. They were married April 24, 2012.
R. Christopher Horne and Kelly L. Horne. They were married Dec. 28, 2014.
Laqueta Miller and Augustus Miller. They were married Sept. 21, 2018.
Brandi A. Massias and Benjamin G. Massias. They were married July 3, 2016.
Carrie M. Meyer and Kevin L. Meyer. They were married June 28, 1997.
Vanessa Mitchell and Calvin C. Mitchell. They were married Oct. 21, 2017.
Michele Duroni and Robert Byers. They were married June 21, 2003.
Celeste Arbutina-Brown and Eric Brown. They were married Nov. 3, 2007.
Joan Eckman and Donald Eckman. They were married Nov. 15, 2008.
Michael Cohen and Susan Cohen. They were married April 28, 2007.
Jodi Bracken and Daniel Bracken. They were married Aug. 21, 2014.
Jeffery Smith and Sierra Amos. They were married Nov. 11, 2017.
Harry Encarnacion and Lynette Ramos-Rivera. They were married Nov. 29, 2016.
n Christopher Michael Neusatz and Amelia Maria Neusatz. They were married Aug. 11, 2012.
n Theodore K. Cunrod and Betty J. Cunrod. They were married Nov. 8, 2003.
n Linh B. Ha and Toan Lam. They were married Oct. 12, 2001.
n Sarah Leonard and Daniel Leonard. They were married Oct. 11, 2014.
n Christina M. Aguirri and Dustin L. Harnly. They were married June 29, 2019.
n Matthew Brown and Stacy Brown. They were married Oct. 2, 2011.
n Tria Daily and Thomas Daily. They were married Sept. 1, 2001.
n Ana Maria Rodriguez Espinosa and Mariano Capellan Coca. They were married June 2, 2010.
n Deborah Carr and Richard Carr. They were married June 6, 1998.
