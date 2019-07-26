Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces May 24:
Kevin L. Joyner Jr. and Tania M. Lozano. They were married June 11, 2011.
Dau Van Ly and Kim Tang Ly. They were married Aug. 14, 2001.
Jennifer Lehman and Ernest Lehman Jr. They were married Dec. 21, 1990.
Jenelyn V. Torres and Marcelo Torres Melendez. They were married Oct. 26, 2011.
Kelly J. Tucker and Blayne C. Tucker. They were married May 11, 1985.
Larry M. Trout and Regina M. Trout. They were married Jan. 31, 1998.
Lola B. Peters and Craig S. Peters. They were married June 20, 1994.
James August Owens Jr. and Katie Anne High Owens. They were married July 14, 2018.
Eladio Rosado and Carmen N. Rosado. They were married Jan. 4, 1995.
Thomas Malin and Tiffany Malin-Adamson. They were married Oct. 2, 2011.
Jacqueline Gormley and John Gormley. They were married Sept. 8, 2007.
Thomas A. Herneisen and Sara A. Herneisen. They were married Feb. 20, 2014.
Alexis Ricardo-Sanchez and Leonor Gonzalez-Hidalgo. They were married July 4, 2000.
April Y. Higgins and Timothy Higgins. They were married July 14, 2001.
Stacie E. Bardell and Gregory K. Bardell. They were married Dec. 23, 1989.
Melissa Eby and Jose Beriguete. They were married July 17, 2015.
Teresa Brinkman and Scott Brinkman. They were married Sept. 27, 2008.
Gretchen Berkheimer and Scott Berkheimer. They were married June 5, 1999.
Leonard T. Crater and April R. Crater. They were married Dec. 23, 2011.
Christopher M. Coble and Tanya J. Coble. They were married Dec. 5, 2013.
Ruthy Bruno and Anibal Bruno-Torres. They were married May 13, 2017.
Patrice G. Doster and Jared M. Doster. They were married May 14, 2011.