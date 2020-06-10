Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the followiing divorces May 22:
Katherine E. Hershey and Timothy J. Hershey. They were married Dec. 31, 2012.
Joseph C. Hess and Karen M. Hess. They were married May 20, 2000.
Nathan M. Haws and Bianca N.R. Haws. They were married Nov. 14, 2014.
Kelly S. Bruce and Brian C. Bruce. They were married June 22, 1993.
Jennifer A. Archer and Randy L. Archer. They were married Aug. 25, 2012.
Ursula N. Brunozzi and Michael S. Brunozzi. They were married May 23, 2006.
Sara Barnick and Casey A. Barnick. They were married Dec. 30, 2013
Karla Michelled Parilla and Manuel Ivan Emeric Clemente. They were married Aug. 24, 2013.
Pamela Brenner and Dennis Brenner. They were married Aug. 20, 1993.
Jennifer M. Cammauf and Richard E. Cammauf Jr. They were married Oct. 9, 1990.
Deanna L. Courtney and Kristoffer M. Courtney. They were married May 12, 2001.