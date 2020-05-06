Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces March 13:
Holly Brown and Dale Jones. They were married March 4, 2017.
Dawn R. Hauser and Randy P. Hauser. They were married Sept. 28, 1991.
Rachel J. Hershey and Ray J. Hershey. They were married Nov. 22, 2008.
Jessica Heras and Paris Jaramillo-Cattell. They were married Oct. 23, 2017.
Katie Marie Detweiler and Landon Scott Detweiler. They were married Nov. 21, 2009.
Gregory J. Balamuta Jr. and Melisa D. Balamuta. They were married Sept. 21, 2013.
Matthew Wise and Gena Bickhart. They were married June 17, 2006.
Mary Elizabeth Baak and Christopher J. Baak. They were married June 19, 1993.
Brandon D. Goshert and Julie A. Goshert. They were married April 15, 2015.
Sandra Kay Duncan and James David Duncan. They were married Aug. 15, 1987.
Michelle L. Young-Nell and Dennis Nell Jr. They were married May 14, 2005.
Edith E. Peralta and Romar S. Peralta Torres. They were married July 25, 2014.
Tirzah M. Ortiz and Robert S. Ortiz. They were married July 20, 2013.
Alan David Groff and Amy Elizabeth Groff. They were married July 13, 2005.
Ryann L. White and Richard L. White. They were married March 20, 2009.
Linda Swisher and Irvin Swisher Jr. They were married Oct. 19,1991
Matthew S. Suter and Kristina N. Suter. They were married April 15, 2009.
Lori B. Van Gorden and Scott E. Van Gorden. They were married Sept. 23, 1989.
Scott R. Cover and Maria Ferrante. They were married March 4, 2018.
Amber M. Willard and Donald E. Willard. They were married April 17, 1999.
Jorge Valentin and Amelia Valentin. They were married Aug. 2, 2008.
Kori Falstick and Nicholas Falstick. They were married Dec. 29, 2016.