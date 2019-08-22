Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces June 21:
Michelle Moretz and Sean Germaine. They were married July 31, 2004
Sheri L. Lintz and Bradley E. Gross. They were married Feb. 14, 2006.
Samuel Lugo and Jennifer Lugo. They were married Feb. 21, 2013.
Deborah L. Liehr and James Taylor Liehr. They were married Oct. 16, 2004.
Brenda D. Jones and Milton W. Jones. They were married May 5, 1979.
Sheena Kloppenburg and Christian Kloppenburg. They were married Dec. 21, 2004.
Grace D. Itwaru and Shamgar J. Itwaru. They were married Aug. 3, 2002.
Robert S. Moore and Lisa A. Moore. They were married June 27, 1992.
Jennifer L. Miller and Justin G. Miller. They were married Aug. 28, 1998.
Christopher A. Roshon and Paola J. Montreuil Mendez. They were married May 18, 2006.
Stephen W. Aldridge and Erika K. Aldridge. They were married May 4, 2002.
Cynthia Mullen and Robert Mullen. They were married July 28, 2001.
Kimberli Potter and Dennis Potter. They were married Dec. 20, 2010.
Edgar Rojas Cortes and Nancy Rojas-Maldanado. They were married July 2, 2012.
Kirk Spero and Melissa Palermo-Spero. They were married May 31, 2003.
Micheline D.M. Balo and Steve Balo. They were married May 10, 1996.
Michael Manny Cleaveland and Melissa Louise Cleaveland. They were married May 15, 2006.
Gabriel Torres Jr. and Morisol M. Torres. They were married Sept. 28, 2013.
Alexander Trofimov and Irina Trofimov. They were married April 21, 1975.
Ashley M. Maraugha and Matthew E. Walsh. They were married Oct. 29, 2010.