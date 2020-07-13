Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces June 19:
Jan A. Brubaker and Lynne S. Brubaker . They were married July 9, 1988.
Debra L. Horst and Linford G. Horst . They were married March 27, 1993.
Lisa Bowe and Kevin Bowe . They were married April 18, 1998.
Luke A. Mosch and Debra A. Mosch.
They were married May 24, 2002.
Emily Marsden and Joel Marsden . They were married Oct. 24, 2015.
Lori J. Eshelman and Roy Eshelman.
They were married Jan. 8, 2011.
Abraham Meran and Vergely Floretea . They were married May 20, 2000.
Amos G. Fowler and Saundra L. Fowler . They were married March
20, 2009.
Domita L. Fiorentino and Anthony Fiorentino.
They were married Jan. 6, 2011.
Ryan C. Stauffer and Lisa M. Stauffer.
They were married Nov. 9, 2002.
Justin M. Sullivan and Danielle K. Sullivan.
They were married April 6, 2002.
Daize L. Zeigler and Caitlin B. Zeigler . They were married Aug. 14, 2013.
Teresa M. Troyer and Larry W. Troyer . They were married Jan. 19, 2013.
Heidi M. Csallner and Walter L. Beasley.
They were married March 28, 2013.
Anthony Wagner and Tammy Wagner.
They were married April 4, 1985.