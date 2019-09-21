Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces July 19:
Daniel R. Hossler and Jacklyn Hossler. They were married Sept. 27, 2014.
Catherine Vega and Dylan Hilborn. They were married May 3, 2014.
Trea L. Grier and Deon M. Grier. They were married Feb. 20, 2016.
Jamie Lynn Geib and Scott Geib. They were married June 23, 2013.
Oren Harsanyi and Anne E. Harsanyi. They were married Dec. 6, 1996.
Anthony Camilo and Jasmina Cruz Armas. They were married July 10, 2017.
Emilia B. Mendez and Felix G. Mendez Sr. They were married Jan. 26, 2011.
Tanya McNeil and Gilbert Moberly. They were married Nov. 4. (No year given).
James Murray III and Rochelle Murray. They were married June 7, 1999.
Shelia Mugo and Samuel Mwaura. They were married Oct. 9, 2014.
Michelle L. Elston and Casey J. Ogg. They were married June 30, 2017.
Angela M. Pezzulo and Daniel J. Pezzulo. They were married Feb. 14, 1986.
Hope K. Peters and James L. Peters. They were married July 11, 2015.
Barbara Dipilla and Eric Soulliard. They were married Oct. 2, 2004.
William C. Binner and Rosa E. Binner. They were married June 18, 2011.
Orlando Cruz and Jacqueline Genao. They were married Oct. 12, 2013.
Nga Thi Ly and Tho Van Truong. They were married Dec. 25, 1970.
Steven P. Thatcher and Holly M. Cooper Thatcher. They were married June 2, 2001.
Loretta Sauder and Melvin Sauder. They were married Oct. 10, 1992.