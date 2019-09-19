Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces July 12:
Sandra Chiara Ferrarelli and Giampiero Grigoli. They were married Nov. 21, 2017.
John R. Bowman and Joanne E. Bowman. They were married Feb. 22, 1990.
Khemarak S. Praksan (formerly known as Solida Prak) and Chanborany Chap. They were married Aug. 24, 2007.
Jessica Bair and Jeffrey Bair. They were married Sept. 7, 2013.
Rebecca Deitz and Albert Deitz Jr. They were married Sept. 11, 2014.
Besy Carcamo and Inoel L. Borroto-Valdes. They were married July 4, 2009.
Janine Griffith and David Thomann. They were married Oct. 25, 2002.
Jeffrey West and Kristen West. They were married July 20, 2011.
Jessica Lugo and Jeremiah Trego. They were married June 6, 2009.
Tara Tuscan and Mark Tuscan. They were married Nov. 17, 2017.
Mary Linger and John D. Linger. They were married Aug. 16, 2008.
Amanda Sue Auker and Christopher Spencer Kulp. They were married March 27, 2010.