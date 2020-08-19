Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces on July 24:
n Ermias A. Girma and Rahel Woudema. They were married Dec. 6, 2006.
n Ryan D. Stauffer and Abigail M. Shaeffer. They were married Oct. 11, 2019.
n Katherine Dunlap and Brant Dunlap. They were married May 12, 2018
n Billy Sylvester and Angela Sylvester. They were married Jan. 4, 2020.
n Rosemary Robinson and David W. Robinson Sr. They were married Sept. 18, 1982.
n Chanda Stallworth and Vashorne Johnson. They were married Feb. 26, 2013.
n Michelle L. Burkhart and Robert C. Burkhart. They were married Oct. 23, 2004.
n Evelyn J. Marcial and Martin Marcial. They were married May 25, 2012.
n Jonathan Stone and Jakob Stone. They were married Jan. 29, 2017.
n Lori A. Showers and Michael R. Showers. They were married May 22, 2004.
n Krista Kay Sebelist and Michael Joseph Sebelist. They were married Feb. 7, 2018.
n Mark W. Pratt and Tammy G. Pratt. They were married Sept. 6, 2018.
n Sherrie Jacobs and James Jacobs. They were married May 28, 2019.
n Gregory D. Hill and Kelsey Z. Hill. They were married Nov. 26, 2016.
n Enid Manning and Stephen Manning. They were married Jan. 4, 2006.