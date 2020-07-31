Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces July 17:
n Tammy Hoffman and Troy B. Hoffman. They were married April 10, 1999.
n Deborah J. Laser and Christopher E. Laser. They were married Aug. 26, 1995.
n Kenneth R. Lightcap Jr. and Christine Lightcap. They were married Jan. 10, 2012.
n Yanet Marquez-Fernandez and Hernando Hernandez-Veloazquez. They were married Dec. 14, 2005.
n Andrea L. Nuthak and Darron J. Nuthak. They were married Sept. 25, 2010.
n Philip Groff and Serena Mae Groff. They were married April 13, 1996.
n Erik L. Pryor and Donna R. Pryor. They were married Feb. 4, 1994.
n Megan Pitt and Brandon Pitt. They were married in 2011.
n Stephanie Church and Steve Church. They were married Oct. 2, 2010.
n Felipe Zuniga and Wendy Adames-Basilio. They were married May 16, 2016.
n Roxane Bitts and Richard R. Bitts Jr. They were married Oct. 15, 2016.
n Jose Alicea and Roxanne Alicea. They were married July 29, 1990.
n Heidi R. Brown and Omar A. Bailey. They were married May 8, 2018.
n Dennis G. Peters Jr. and Kelly Peters. They were married Oct. 10, 1990.
n Hasim S. Kaygisiz and Patricia Fowler. They were married June 14, 2018.
n Courtney Torborg and Adam Torborg. They were married Sept. 2, 2011.
n Patricia A. Weaver and Robert E. Weaver. They were married Jan. 26, 1980.
n Mellanie Williams and Cyrus Williams. They were married Sept. 24, 1983.
n Dayana Gonzalez and Niky Manuel Zorrilla. They were married April 25, 2008.
n Nicole Jean and Louinel Jean. They were married Dec. 9, 2016.