Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces July 10:
Julianne M. Klaassen and Craig J. Klaassen. They were married Sept. 5, 2014.
Javier F. Contreras-Tejedor and Lissette Breton Feliciano. They were married May 24, 2015.
Williamson Valerice and Shana N. Setzer. They were married June 21, 2017.
Katelyn Elizabeth Worthington and Kerilee Shuey. They were married July 29, 2017.
Maribel Castillo and Emilio Cuz. They were married Aug. 8, 2013.
Jesse A. Baker Jr. and Shelly E. Baker. They were married Feb. 28, 2009.
Melinda Edie and Christopher Edie. They were married Sept. 19, 1998.
Lindsay Chevalier and Brandon Eidemiller. They were married Nov. 20, 2011.
Aleksey K. Yefimov and Raven L. Witmer. They were married July 31, 2016.
Taylor R. Ecenrode and Krystal Sutter. They were married Jan. 3, 2015.
Christine M. Smith and Stephen M. Smith. They were married Oct. 23, 1999.
George W. Smith and Sarah Smith. They were married Oct. 4, 1986.
Patricia J. Volpe-Brubaker and Christopher A. Brubaker. They were married March 31, 2001.