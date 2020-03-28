Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces Jan. 10:
Jessica Joy Duran and Roberto Duran-Madrigal.
Rebecca Lynn Reimold and Jereme Daniel Reimold. They were married July 29, 2009.
Tony B. Howell and Caroline Alqsouse. They were married Nov. 9, 2018.
Kaitlynn R. Ackley and Shawn Ackley.
Joseph L. Zimmerman and Barbara F. Zimmerman.
Faith E. Casey and Richard J. Casey II. They were married May 9, 2017.
Elzbieta Z. Lojewski and Bogdan Lojewski. They were married Feb. 8, 1997.
Amy Marie Umbel and Brian Scott Umbel. They were married Sept. 22, 2007.
Maria Caridad Rodriguez and Pedro Veliz-Otero. They were married Nov. 29, 1980.
Joel Wiebner and Rita Wiebner. They were married Aug. 14, 2003.
Kevin Tran and Hong Tran. They were married July 10, 2013.
Ann L. Vereen and Joey D. Vereen. They were married July 22, 2012.
Kenneth A. Bomberger and Christine Bomberger. They were married April 10, 2005.
Susan G. Bridgman and Richard D. Bridgman. They were married April 17, 1981.