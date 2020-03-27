Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces Jan. 3:
Harold P. Horner Jr. and Dawn M. Horner. They were married Feb. 16, 1985.
Horace S. Lutz and Catherine L. Lutz. They were married Nov. 18, 2005.
Angelina M. Juarez and Patrick E. Smith.
Richelle Hirschhorn and Lee Hirschhorn. They were married Nov. 29, 2017.
5. Dustin P. DeMatteo and Elizabeth B. DeMatteo. They were married Oct. 7, 2006.
Katie A. Breit and Steven L. Breit.
Lisa Ann Clayton-Yost and Patrick James Clayton-Yost. They were married March 24, 2017.
Susanne D. Maser and Jacob Maser III. They were married Sept. 3, 1977.
Ricardo Castro Jimenez and Veronica Castillo Ochoa. They were married June 3, 1993.
Kendra L. Steffy and Christopher M. Steffy. They were married June 1, 1995.