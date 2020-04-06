Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces Jan. 31:
Mary Neville and Troy Neville. They were married Sept. 4, 2004.
Cathy Rineer and Robert Rineer. They were married Sept. 10, 1983.
Wilma Y. DeJesus and Alonso DeJesus. They were married Nov. 20, 2004.
Justina Hertzler and Brad Hertzler. They were married Sept. 2, 2006.
Evo Andreatti III and Mckensie Elizabeth Andreatti. They were married Sept. 21, 2013.
Jessica Horn and Noah Horn. They were married Oct. 18, 2015.
Kristie Lynn Chandler and Tarik Hasaan Chandler. They were married Nov. 7, 2018.
Paige Morgan Diehm and John Tyler Diehm. They were married May 17, 2014.
Jennifere Lacasse and Marc Lacasse. They were married Oct. 30, 1993.
Jaime L. Johannsen and Jon W. Johannsen. They were married Oct. 17, 2008.
Michael A. Liebert and Elizabeth M. Liebert. They were married July 31, 2010.
Constance Lynn Simmons and Scott P. Simmons. They were married June 20, 1998.
Randy M. Ferree and Kelly M. Ferree. They were married Nov. 10, 1998.