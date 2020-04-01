Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces Jan. 17:
Alexander N. Lengle and Kathleen D. Lengle. They were married Aug. 2, 2014.
Andres Omar Morales-Perez and Iliaris Navarro Rosa. They were married Nov. 11, 2011.
Michael R. Perles Jr. and Patricia A. Perles.
Stephen L. Lefever and Christina M. Lefever. They were married Oct. 1, 1988.
Jorge A. Herrera J. and Wilmarie Ortiz Roderiguez.
Gloria Heyward Mancotywa and Knowledge M. Mancotywa. They were married August 1994.
Karen M. Melton and Terry W. Melton. They were married May 16, 2015.
Hector Vazquez and Adaliz Maldonado. They were married July 27, 2007.
Vince Fulwood and Stefanie Ricard. They were married Sept. 30, 1995.
Michael D. Gipperich and Linda L. Gipperich. They were married Oct. 9, 1971.
Ruben Dario Millan Fernandez and Crystal G. Humphries. They were married Feb. 23, 2017.
Janelle Holmes and William Holmes. They were married Sept. 29, 2000.
Richard A. Anderson and Marlea K. Johnson. They were married Jan. 3, 2006.
David Pott and Nancy A. Pott. They were married June 21, 1997.
Mark A. Sweigart and Wendy S. Sweigart. They were married July 26, 2007.
Carolyn E. Vargas and Idubin Vargas. They were married July 1, 2011.
Terry G. Stoner and Melanie A. Stoner. They were married Oct. 2, 1999.
Barbara C. Slonneger and Mark A. Slonneger. They were married June 20, 2008.
Scott A. Wiest and Victoria L. Wiest. They were married Oct. 2, 1993.