Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces Feb. 14:
Jonathan P. Parmer and Jacie R. Parmer. They were married April 15, 2000.
Katherine E. Golden and Marion C. Golden. They were married May 9, 2005.
Bryan E. Paradise and Jessica N. Paradise. They were married Aug. 13, 2016.
Baher S. Siha and Lelian Hanna-Siha. They were married Feb. 8, 2004.
Megan E. Hensley and Timothy E. Hensley. They were married Nov. 5, 2005.
Melissa Lynn Curtis and Paul Edward Curtis. They were married Nov. 3, 2010.
Cynthia A. Coons and Jack W. Coons. They were married Nov. 6, 2000.
Alexander C. Daminger and Megan R. Carr. They were married May 25, 2019.
Matthew A. Commero and Connie M. Commero. They were married Nov. 18, 2016.
Natasha Herr and Wilson Alvarez. They were married April 28, 2007.
Shea D. Aston and Benjamin H. Aston. They were married May 5, 2012.
Melissa A. McMichael and Samuel A. McMichael Jr. They were married Nov. 27, 2010.
Brian F. Lynch and Beth H. Lynch. They were married Oct. 24, 1987.
Gena L. Leiby and Scott R. Leiby. They were married Oct. 15, 1994.
Tara L. Yeager and Ronald A. Yeager. They were married June 28, 1997.
Jacob Warner and Stephanie Warner. They were married Oct. 6, 2007.
Mohamed Mahmoud and Jenny Urquhart-Mahmoud. They were married Sept. 19, 2013.
Brian D. Vanarsdale and Olivia C. Vanarsdale. They were married Sept. 19, 2015.