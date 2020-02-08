Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces Dec. 6:
Bethany K. Welch and Casey A. Welch. They were married June 2, 2018.
2. Scott E. Dull and Lashawna M. Dull. They were married Feb. 27, 2015.
3. Deborah L. Caskey and Thomas E. Caskey. They were married Jan. 22, 2000.
Janice Anne Campbell and Gordon Bryan Campbell. They were married July 14, 2000.
Elizabeth E. Santana and Luis O. Santana. They were married in May 2003.
Linda L. Lefever and Robert E. Lefever. They were married Sept. 3, 2004.
Daniel E. Mellinger and Laurie A. Mellinger. They were married Oct. 1, 1983.
Jessica Comp-Lewis and Jason H. Lewis. They were married March 6, 2011.
John M. Bollinger and Grace M. Bollinger. They were married May 17, 2003.
Elizabeth M. Donnegan and Edward Joseph Matthew Donnegan II. They were married Sept. 21, 2013.
Justin Michael Robinson and Hope Sload. They were married Nov. 5, 2015.
Lori L. Hunt and Barry L. Hunt. They were married July 18, 1992.
Julia C. Fickes and Michael Fickes. They were married March 19, 2014.