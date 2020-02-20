Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces Dec. 20.
Brandon L. Pagan and Laura E. Pagan. They were married April 14, 2011.
Deborah Krantz and Charles Krantz III. They were married May 22, 1999.
Scott C. Kling and Mary-Elizabeth D. Kling. They were married Aug. 8, 1992.
Elaine Jones and Richard Jones. They were married Sept. 24, 1999.
Johnathan Medina and Norma Medina. They were married April 23, 2011.
Erica Kleinhaus and Jordan A. Kleinhaus. They were married Feb. 15, 2013.
Deana N. Mitchell and Raymond L. Mitchell Jr. They were married July 14, 2012.
Vicki Knopp and Mark McMullen. They were married May 13, 2004.
Gloribel Roman-Rubio and William Martinez-Montanez. They were married July 13, 1990.
Lisa M. Martin and Daniel L. Martin. They were married Nov. 21, 2001.
Melissa M. Stahl and Tony Stahl. They were married June 15, 2013.
Richard E. Deford and Holley Deford. They were married July 1, 2016.
Sina Wahidullah and Ijaz Ahmad Dost. They were married Nov. 13, 2014.
Nancy L. Marshall-Vokorokos and Daniel D. Vokorokos. They were married Feb. 9, 2002.
Ethel Hu and William B. Wright. They were married Aug. 11, 2001.
Troy Shepro and Arielle Shepro. They were married May 30, 2015.
Molly R. Boucher and David A. Boucher. They were married June 21, 2008.
James P. Coyle and Pamela D. Coyle. They were married Sept. 7, 1996.
Randall S. Gilliland and Jennifer I. Gilliland. They were married May 28, 2010.
Andrew Evans and Diane Evans. They were married Aug. 22, 2013.
Jared D. Hess and Amy R. Hess. They were married June 17, 2000.
Manju Gurung Shrestha and Ram Kumar Gurung. They were married Sept. 23, 2015.
Kathryn E. Snyder and Derrick S. Snyder. They were married May 5, 2016.
Katelin D. Storm and Ryan Storm. They were married Sept. 11, 2010.
Rafela Paredes and Mario Paredes Salguero. They were married April 6, 2015.
Jennifer Shaffer and Jerry Shaffer. They were married Aug. 21, 2014.
Jordan R. Crews and Whitney N. Sharp-Crews. They were married Oct. 16, 2011.
Gail Ann Sellers and Scott Douglas Sellers. They were married June 25, 1988.
Sarah L. Sedano-Perez and Fermin Sedano-Perez. They were married June 3, 2009.