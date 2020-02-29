Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces Dec. 27:
Laura Hershey and Chadwick Hershey. They were married June 2, 2001.
Cheryl A. Fuller and Dennis J. Fuller Jr. They were married May 25, 2002.
Dustin M. Eplee and Nicole M. Eplee. They were married Aug. 24, 2008.
Nicholas Fisher and Cassandra Fisher. They were married April 14, 2018.
Carrie L. Grace and Roger W. Grace. They were married July 8, 1995.
Rebecca Green and Jeffery Green. They were married July 26, 2016.
Karen L. Hennessey and Richard Hennessey. They were married Aug. 30, 1990.
Jennifer I. Lehman and Gregory L. Lehman. They were married Sept. 24, 2010.
Christine Landis and Kevin E. Landis. They were married May 29, 2004.
Sarah E. DeGenhardt and Alexander R. DeGenhardt. They were married June 11, 2016.
Daniel J. Kelly and Alisa M. Kelly. They were married June 22, 2001.
Charlynn J. Duncan and Rodney L. Duncan. They were married Sept. 19, 1992.
Eliza C. Bronstetter and Damon J. Bronstetter. They were married Oct. 25, 2015.
Todd Burt and Johnna Burt. They were married June 9, 2018.
Godefroy Armand Houinsou and Jessica Stephanie Charlot. They were married Dec. 20, 2017.
Heiland C. Benedict and Nelsa J. Benedict. They were married Aug. 6, 2013.
Cecily Barrage and Lawrence Barrage. They were married Dec. 18, 2015.
Shawn M. Allmond and Raymond L. Allmond Jr. They were married Dec. 12, 1997.
Richard W. McMichael and Heidi E. McMichael. They were married Feb. 1, 2013.
Galen J. Barbour Sr. and Tammy Jane Barbour. They were married March 17, 2001.
Karey Jo Martin and James Matthew Martin. They were married Sept. 7, 2002.
Jennifer Araujo and Jared Araujo. They were married Feb. 22, 2003.
Barry Lee Michael Jr. and Joanne M. Michael. They were married Jan. 13, 2006.
Kristi A. Musser and Bryan S. Musser. They were married April 26, 1989.
Pamela J. Myers and Park Myers III. They were married Aug. 25, 1990.
Grace Phillips and Joel Phillips. They were married June 7, 2008.
Mary Plemmons and Paul Plemmons. They were married Dec. 21, 2010.
Lisa A. Reilly and Christopher B. Reilly. They were married Sept. 11, 1993.
Marcus A. Rudy and Melessa M. Rudy. They were married May 18, 2002.
Colleen L. Rissler and Amos R. Rissler. They were married July 5, 2014.
Kevin S. Ruiz and Kasey N. Ruiz. They were married Aug. 15, 2010.