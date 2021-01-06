Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces Dec. 4.
Jeffrey C. Watson and Jordan K. Watson. They were married Aug. 19, 2013.
Robert A. Foust and Shaina J. Foust. They were married June 23, 2012.
Michael P. Vance and Kristin A. Vance. They were married Oct. 13, 2013.
Daniel P. Williams and Natalie Williams. They were married Feb. 8, 2004.
Jose M. Bones Jr. and Maria Santos. They were married April 7, 2018.
Michael A. Spanakos and Amanda L. Spanakos. They were married 2004.
Lisa Zimmerman and Mark Zimmerman. They were married March 28, 1998.
Lisa L. Vogt and Thomas C. Vogt. They were married Sept. 17, 1988.
Allison M. Transue and Tyler Jay Transue. They were married Oct. 6, 2012.
Tara E. Yount and Jeffrey S. Shirk. They were married Oct. 27, 2009.
Rebecca M. Friday and Ryan Friday. They were married Jan. 13, 2001.
Jonny Fernandez Sr. and Tina M. Fernandez. They were married Aug. 28, 1996.
Kendra R. Shirk and Chad E. Shirk. They were married Aug. 18, 2001.
Paul S. Smucker and Heather C. Smucker. They were married Sept. 1, 2005.
Paul A. Allison and Tracy L. Sneed. They were married Aug. 14, 2014.
Kevin M. Porsche and Jennifer D. Porsche. They were married Sept. 24, 1998.
Mackenzie Roark And Nathaniel Roark. They were married Dec. 25, 2018.
Rita Shaub and Mark Buckwalter. They were married June 20, 1992.
Beverly Jo Gierlich and Michael George Gierlich. They were married May 21, 1997.
Jerona Rokins and Herman Green. They were married Dec. 29, 2012.
David E. Hess and Lois J. Hess. They were married March 22, 1986.
Robert Herman and Stacy Herman. They were married June 27, 1987.
Sophia Hershock and Darren Hershock. They were married May 26, 2018.