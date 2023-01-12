Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Dec. 23:
April Vaughn and Ted Vaughn. They were married Sept. 30, 2021.
Michelle Robinson and James Robinson. They were married April 4, 1989.
Alison E. Ober and William D. Scheid. They were married Aug. 8, 2020.
Jennifer Wolfe and Jeremy Wolfe. They were married Oct. 16, 1999.
Jennifer L. Vasko and Robert C. Vasko. They were married May 31, 2003.
Kathleen Nice and Derek Tankesley. They were married Nov. 2, 2014.
Audrey Montanez and Jose E. Valentin. They were married Feb. 14, 2011.
Andrew White and Aimee L. White. They were married Oct. 5, 2002.
Kevin McBride and Catherine B. McBride. They were married May 27, 1995.
Tania Swartz and Timothy Swartz. They were married Aug. 15, 2015.
Karen A. Hoffer and Matthew D. Hoffer. They were married Oct. 25, 1997.
Steve Herr and Karen Herr. They were married Nov. 25, 2000.
Ian A. Nightingale Jr. and Rose Mary Nightingale. They were married Feb. 17, 1973.
Juan Gabriel Martinez-Guzman and Johanna Martinez-Guzman. They were married Aug. 12, 2015.
Michelle Lee Mullis and Arthur Douglas Mullis. They were married Jan. 25, 2003.
Tara L. Behmer and Troy L. Behmer. They were married Oct. 11, 2014.
Ran Maya Gurung and Chandra B. Gurung. They were married February 1996.
Kari Eipper and Gabriel Eipper. They were married Jan. 8, 2011.
Bonita Croyle and Ian Croyle. They were married June 20, 2015.
Daina Savage Dailey and George Joseph Dailey. They were married June 23, 1990.
Mitchell S. Sheaffer and Sarah A. Rollins. They were married Sept. 5, 2020.
Melissa Lee Perez (aka Melissa Lee Bonilla) and Jesus Angel Perez. They were married Aug. 20, 2012.
Rachel Lynne Emig and Matthew Brett Ruch. They were married Dec. 23, 2003.