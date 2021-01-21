Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces Dec. 11:
Krista Freibaum and Benjamin Degaetano. They were married Sept. 14, 2016.
Cassie N. Bernard and Adrien Norbert Bernard. They were married March 9, 1998.
Bonnie C. Barclay and Richard M. Barclay. They were married Oct. 21, 1989.
Adriane E. Root and Zachary M. Root. They were married Jan. 1, 2018.
Steven Carl Gordon and Jessica Ann Gordon. They were married Sept. 21, 1996.
Michael McGarrigle and Ligeia Jennis. They were married June 16, 2018.
Todd Geiger and Katerina Kuss. They were married Sept. 27, 2014.
Teresa McGinnis and Earl McGinnis. They were married May 30, 1997.
Renee Ann Petros and Barry F. McWilliams Jr. They were married May 1, 2012.
Gayle A. Velky and Leonard F. Velky Jr. They were married May 26, 1990.
Stacey Shimp and James Shimp. They were married June 30, 2017.
Stanley J. Sawyer and Yulia Sawyer. They were married Oct. 10, 2006.
Anthony Torres-Mateo and Kenyetta Torres. They were married Aug. 15, 1998.
Randy A. McMullen and Jana L. McMullen. They were married June 18, 2004.
Mark L. Newman Jr. and Laurie L. Myers. They were married May 24, 2013.
Chantelle Melendez-Torres and Joe Melendez-Torres. They were married Aug. 19, 2013.
Sophia Hershock and Darren Hershock. They were married May 26, 2018.
David E. Hess and Lois J. Hess. They were married March 22, 1986.
Eve Tillman and Mathew Tillman. They were married Feb. 16, 2001.