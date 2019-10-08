Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces Aug. 9:
Tiffany Kohler and Nicholas Kohler. They were married Oct. 5, 2012.
Judy Ann Johnson and Frank Allen Johnson. They were married June 13, 2012.
Barry L. Jeffries and Lina Jeffries. They were married Aug. 10, 2013.
Carina M. Irizarry and Jose J. Irizarry. They were married Aug. 3, 2012.
Melissa D. Martin and Douglas A. Martin. They were married in August 1999.
Nancy D. Mattner and Kenneth W. Mattner. They were married Oct. 24, 2015.
Christina McMullen and Justin McMullen. They were married July 29, 2013.
Sara McGay and Jeremy McGay. They were married April 28, 2001.
Christopher A. Miller and Sherry L. Miller. They were married Aug. 15, 1987.
Deborah L. Byers and Richard Byers. They were married Nov. 10, 1991.
Elizabeth M. Derstine and Dale M. Derstine. They were married July 6, 2003.
Jossue Amittay Oquendo Burgos and Maribel Serrano Esmurria. They were married on Nov. 2, 2011.
Tara J. Fry and Robert A. Fry. They were married May 10, 2015.
Leslie Francis and Dennis Francis. They were married Feb. 18, 1999.
Rachel Heavner and Brent Heavner. They were married July 11, 2009.
Ashley Glessner and Christopher Glessner. They were married Jan. 24, 2004.
Krista J. Hemming and Daniel S. Hemming. They were married Dec. 23, 1995.
Samantha R. Gilbert and Andrew L. Gilbert. They were married Nov. 17, 2012.
Keith Herr and Shana Herr. They were married Jan. 14, 2009.
Zujeily Ortiz-Guerra and Zachary A. Young. They were married Nov. 23, 2013.
Fred R. Schmerfeld and Lee-Rae Schmerfeld. They were married June 27, 2013.
Erika N. West and Michael C. West. They were married July 30, 1994.
Kenneth C. Sheets and Deanna L. Sheets. They were married Feb. 29, 1992.
Hillary Wilson and Allan R. Wilson Sr. They were married May 31, 2003.
Trey Sites and Kristen Sites. They were married Dec. 14, 2005.
Daniel J. Pike and Carrie J. Pike. They were married Feb. 18, 2005.
Cristy L. Efird and David Rodriguez. They were married March 10, 2018.