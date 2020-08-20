Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces, Aug. 7:
Susan M. Dickenson and Leighton M. Dickenson II. They were married Sept. 25, 1987.
Jennifer Johnson and Laron Johnson. They were married Feb. 7, 2007.
Adina McAllister and Thomas McAllister. They were married May 20, 2017.
Nathaniel R. Bagley and Cristy M. Groff. They were married Aug. 7, 2006.
Shane A. Bechtold and Christina E. Bechtold. They were married Dec. 4, 2010.
Katrina Brinkman and Levi Brinkman. They were married Nov. 6, 2011.
n Maddalena Pennino and Edward Michael Dormer. They were married June 28, 2008.
Danielle S. Work and Travis Work. They were married Nov. 10, 2012.
Kerry K. Schanz and Eliese M. Schanz. They were married Nov. 2, 1985.
Jonathan D. Eckman and Nicole C. Eckman. They were married July 22, 2012.