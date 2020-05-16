Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces April 17:
Bruce A. Losch and Barbara A. Losch. They were married July 28, 1990.
Matthew T. Kingston and Edwina Kingston. They were married June 27, 1997.
Forrest Fremont and Katlyn Kauffman. They were married Oct. 20, 2017.
William C. Jones and Dana L. Jones. They were married Feb. 25, 2006.
Julia J. Jones and Edmund J. Jones. They were married Aug. 1, 1992.
Tina Reese and Gary Reese. They were married Aug. 22, 1987.
Jose A. Rodriguez and Jenny L. Rodriguez. They were married July 30, 2016.
Dustin Noland and Lauren Noland. They were married Aug. 9, 2015.