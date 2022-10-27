Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Sept. 16:
Eva Shore and Brian W. Shore. They were married June 28, 2007.
Stephanie Ryan Crocket and Matthew J. Monteiro. They were married July 10, 2020.
Arthur Welling and Kimberly LawlessWelling. They were married Oct. 23, 1984.
Susan A. Morgenroth and Jurgen K. Morgenroth. They were married Oct. 18, 1999.
Dau Van Ly and Kim Tang Ly. They were married September 2020.
Allison Bolton and Zachary Bolton. They were married June 17, 2016.
Demircan Ucak and Brooklyn Lewis. They were married Aug. 6, 2014.
Melissa L. Aument and Glen R. Aument II. They were married May 5, 2007.
Virginia H. Bishop and John A. Bishop. They were married July 4, 1970.
Kira Dull and Jordan Dull. They were married Sept. 21, 2019.
Miriam Jazmin Betancourt Perez and Richard M. Hodge. They were married March 8, 2020.
Karen J. Hess and Joel K. Hess. They were married April 15, 2015.
Yvenie J. Elusme and Jean Junior Elusme. They were married Aug. 26, 2008.
Ramon E. Eusebio Diaz and Nidia I. Vega. They were married Dec. 15, 2018.
Randall L. Miller and Kelly Volb-Miller. They were married Feb. 16, 2018.
Susan DeLong Tonneslan and Scott Lee Tonneslan. They were married Oct. 26, 1990.
Lauren Heather Lowe and Dwight Kevin Landis. They were married Sept. 21, 2013.
Andrew J. Foster and Kym A. Yeager. They were married July 7, 2017.
Doris Noemi Davila and Francisco Martinez-DeJesus. They were married Oct. 29, 1995.
Beth Ann Mitten and Neal Mitten. They were married July 3, 1983.
Megan L. Moore and Ulysses T. Moore. They were married Aug. 28, 2016.