Manheim Township joined L-L League Section 1 rival Hempfield in the winner's circle on Monday in the first round of the District 3 Class 6A playoffs.

The Blue Streaks bolted into the quarterfinals compliments of a 33-17 win over Cedar Cliff.

Meanwhile, Warwick, the Section 2 runner-up, saw its season come to a halt, when the Warriors fell at Red Lion.

Rounding up those games ...

Manheim Township 33, Cedar Cliff 17: The Streaks are moving on. Katie Bushong poured in 22 points, host Township bolted to a 14-6 halftime lead and held the Colts to two fourth-quarter points, and the sixth-seeded Streaks earned a spot in the quarterfinals with a convincing victory over No. 11 Cedar Cliff. Up next for the Streaks (18-6) is No. 3 Central York (21-3), which will host Township on Thursday at 7 p.m. CY topped Township in a nonleague game late in the regular season; the rematch is for a spot in the district semifinals.

Red Lion 52, Warwick 29: The 12th-seeded Warriors grabbed a quick lead, but the fifth-seeded Lions opened up a 29-14 halftime lead and eliminated Warwick. Makiah Shaw pumped in a game-high 20 points for host Red Lion (20-5), which used a 12-4 third-quarter run to grab a 41-18 cushion. Lauren Pyle scored 11 points for the Warriors, who finished their season with a 12-11 record — but with L-L League and D3 playoff trips.

