Lancaster County’s District Attorney is asking for more than $500,000 in additional funds from the county in order to stabilize the Drug Task Force’s financial situation.

The current funding structure, which involves a combination of municipal contributions and civil forfeiture funds, prompted a legal dispute last year between the county commissioners and former district attorney Craig Stedman over how the funds were being used.

The task force is also currently under investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office for a suspected theft of nearly $150,000 in civil forfeiture funds.

Heather Adams, in her first year as district attorney, is looking to move away from relying on civil forfeiture funds, a practice criticized by civil liberties groups nationwide who believe it undermines fairness in how laws are enforced and who is targeted.

“We’re not going to rely solely on forfeiture to pay salaries to protect the integrity of asset forfeiture by ensuring that the process of receiving forfeiture funds does not appear to influence, or influence, law enforcement decisions,” Adams said at a county commissioners meeting Tuesday.

At a 2018 commissioners budget hearing, former head of the Drug Task Force John Burkhart said “sometimes we feel like we’re the asset seizure task force, because we’ve got to go out, we’ve got to maintain ourselves through seizing assets.”

Burkhart’s testimony came during Stedman’s term as DA; he has since been fired by Adams.

Adams’s plan would not completely eliminate the use of forfeiture revenues to cover task force salaries.

“While it would be ideal to get away from that completely, I did not see (2021) as a feasible year to propose that given the effects of the pandemic,” she said via email Friday.

Adams said she researched the structure of task forces in comparable Pennsylvania counties to determine that a 14-officer task force would be big enough to effectively fight drug crime in the county.

The cost estimate for Adams’s proposed task force would be roughly $1.4 million. In addition to county funds and civil forfeiture revenue, the budget would be covered by a combination of state grants and legal fees collected from record expungement

Municipalities around the county currently contribute to the task force’s budget on a voluntary basis, but Adams expects that revenue stream to decline given the effects of COVID-19 on tax collections.

Adams said the funding model she outlined would only be for 2021 and would be revisited for 2022.

Lancaster Country Drug Task Force Report by Carter Walker on Scribd

Commissioner Craig Lehman, a former budget analyst, noted that the total ask under Adams’s plan amounts to $586,314 in new funding, a figure that includes some reallocation of other funds.

The commissioners did not immediately offer an opinion on her proposal, but appreciated Adams’s work.

“You’ve provided a lot of information, Heather, and I’m sure we’ll need to digest it,” Commissioner Josh Parsons said. “This is what we have not had in the past. It’s incumbent upon the department head, the district attorney in this case, to come up with some options and then there’s a give and take. That’s what we do.”