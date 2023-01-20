"On September 2, 2022, after a fatal crash involving an individual now charged with committing homicide by vehicle while DUI, my office discovered that the suspect’s driver’s license had not yet been suspended due, in part, to the Clerk of Courts not processing a DL-21 form in the time required by law. Pursuant to a law that went into effect October 2018, PennDOT will not suspend a driver’s license until the DL-21 form is received.
"After alerting the Clerk of Courts to this issue and receiving no response, my office searched individual docket entries over a limited period of time (60 days) and limited scope (DUI cases only) to determine whether the required forms were not processed in additional cases. The public safety impact of this is clear – timely notification is essential to protect the travelling public as the failure to do so leads to the unsafe driver not being taken off the road.
"Our search revealed that in approximately 22 additional DUI cases during that limited 60-day timeframe a DL-21 for had not been prepared and/or sent to PennDOT by the Clerk of Courts office. I notified the Clerk of Courts with respect to this finding, and she assured me and the public that only 22 cases had been affected by the failure to report the license to PennDOT. This was an impossible conclusion given the apparent systemic breakdown she publicized from prior years and given the limited timeframe and limited offense review that my office conducted.
"Again, with the goal of ensuring public safety and accurate records, my office did another limited search of DUI convictions for the first six months of the year. This search revealed an additional 142 cases that had been reported outside of the 10-day limit with 50 of those cases also well beyond the 10-day-limit and not reported to PennDOT at the time her statement was made. Had we searched all offenses requiring notice to PennDOT (a task prohibited by time and resources required) I am certain we would have found hundreds more.
"As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the County, I have a duty to insist that these records be timely and accurately submitted to PennDOT regardless of when the offenses occurred. Despite having requested a list of all dockets corrected for 2022, nothing has been provided. Rather, the Clerk of Courts has insisted, even most recently, that the only cases missed were the 22 cases my office has found. That is simply not the case.
"The lack of cooperation and transparency from the Clerk of Courts has prevented me from assessing whether this situation is a Clerk of Courts issue, an AOPC issue, or a PennDOT issue. To put it bluntly, how can I, or the public, have any confidence that all mistakes from this year have been identified and corrected, when the Clerk of Courts has failed to demonstrate that a thorough search was completed and failed to acknowledge the correct number of cases missed?
"Certainly, a driver’s certified driving history maintained by PennDOT should accurately reflect any traffic offense in which a driver has been convicted. To that point, records were sent to me from the Clerk of Courts reflecting alleged missed forms prior to her tenure, from dockets going back as far as 1988 on varied charges, including DUIs. While it is important that all records contain accurate information, the most recent cases are the ones that most impact public safety. Accordingly, to focus on omissions from years past while not fulling disclosing, finding or taking responsibility for more recent omissions does nothing to advance public safety or transparency.
"The bottom line is I am not confident that convictions in 2022 have been properly reported."